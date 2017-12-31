Walmart reveals top selling items sold online in each state in 2017

Exterior of a Walmart location. Undated | Photo courtesy of Jared Benedict via Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC-BY-SA 3.0, St. George News

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has revealed 2017’s most popular online purchases by state, and there are a few surprises in the list.

School supplies were the most popular online items in three states, while folks in Idaho purchased My Little Pony Mini Collection.

Nevada and New Mexico residents love their dog treats and cat food, while online shoppers in Georgia purchased Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs.

Coin banks were the top choice in South Carolina, while customers in North Dakota chose watermelon-flavored gum more than anything else.

Any surprise here? California shoppers bought more protein powder than any other item.

Utah? Utah residents went for personal travel care kits over anything else.

Here’s a look at the popular items by state according to walmart.com:

Alabama: Crayons.

Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze.

Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls.

Arkansas: Chocolate.

California: Protein powder.

Colorado: Peanut M&M’s.

Connecticut: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ DVD.

Delaware: Spiced jelly candy.

Florida: Sparkling cider.

Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs.

Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll.

Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection.

Illinois: Erasers.

Indiana: Instant coffee.

Iowa: Water softening crystals.

Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers.

Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints.

Louisiana: Root beer extract.

Maine: Brownies.

Maryland: Glue sticks.

Massachusetts: Refrigerators.

Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products.

Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Mississippi: Oil-less fryer.

Missouri: Life Savers.

Montana: Madden NFL video games.

Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder.

Nevada: Dog treats.

New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste.

New Jersey: Pool salt.

New Mexico: Cat food.

New York: Cheerios.

North Carolina: Mayonnaise.

North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum.

Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix.

Oklahoma: BBQ sauce.

Oregon: Humidifiers.

Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers.

Rhode Island: Christmas lights.

South Carolina: Coin banks.

South Dakota: Orange juice.

Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs.

Texas: TV wall mounts.

Utah: Personal travel care kits.

Vermont: Sweet canned corn.

Virginia: Coolers.

Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions.

Washington State: Vanilla frosting.

West Virginia: My Life As Dolls.

Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat.

Wyoming: Flannel shirts.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman