BLM seeks comments on oil and gas lease parcels for June 2018 sale

CEDAR CITY — In keeping with the Administration’s America First Energy Plan, the Bureau of Land Management is taking public comment on an Environmental Assessment evaluating offering approximately 3,708 acres of federal minerals in Sevier and Wayne counties for oil and gas leasing. The BLM has also completed a Determination of NEPA Adequacy for an 80-acre parcel in Beaver County.

The EA, including maps and lease stipulations is available for review at this link. The DNA, including maps and lease stipulations can be found at this link.

“The BLM welcomes your comments because public involvement is an integral part in our evaluation of the proposal,” Color Country District Manager Ahmed Mohsen said.

The public review and comment period closes Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

Comments are most useful when they identify issues relevant to the proposed action or contain new technical or scientific information. Comments that contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process.

Comments will be most helpful if received and accepted via BLM’s ePlanning website. You may also send comments via email or mail then to the BLM Color Country District Office, 176 E. DL Sargent Drive, Cedar City, Utag 84721 (include “Color Country District June 2018 Oil and Gas Lease Sale” in the subject line). If the comments are emailed or mailed to any other addresses than those above, the BLM does not guarantee they will be addressed.

Oil and gas development on BLM-managed lands in Utah contributed $1.7 billion to the economy and supported 9,171 jobs in Fiscal Year 2016.

For more information, please contact Gina Ginouves in the Cedar City Field Office at telephone 435-865-3011, or Brandon Jolley in the Richfield Field Office at telephone 435-896-1540.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in any comments, please be aware the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may become publicly available. While individuals may request BLM withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so. All submissions from organizations and businesses, and from individuals identifying themselves as representatives or officials of organizations or businesses, will be available for public inspection in their entirety.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at telephone 1-800-877-8339 to contact the above individuals during normal business hours. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to leave a message or question with the above individuals. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

