Letter to the Editor: The proposed Lake Powell Pipeline has a new cheerleader

Lake Powell as seen from space. Lake Powell, Utah, undated | Photo courtesy of NASA, St. George News

OPINION — The Lake Powell Pipeline Project, a plan to build a 140-mile pipeline from Lake Powell to Sand Hollow Reservoir to provide water to our rapidly growing and grass-loving area, continues to move along although at a snail’s pace for some. A new man, John Fredell, now heads the project at the state level and brings some interesting history to his new job.

I met Mr. Fredell at a November St. George Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting. He and Washington County Water Conservancy District Manager Ron Thompson were there to promote the benefits of the project as they see them. John is a cheery man who smiled constantly during his presentation while praising the benefits that would (I like to say “could”) result from our proposed LPP.

Prior to heading Utah’s LPP project, John managed the Southern Delivery System project in Colorado for El Paso County, the Colorado Springs area. It is the largest water system built in the 21st century in the Western U.S. John was the man who overcame obstacles to make SDS happen. He’s apparently been brought to Utah, given his success in Colorado, to see if he can achieve a similar success here.

But, there are some key differences between the Colorado project – a 50-mile pipeline – and Utah’s project – a 140-mile pipeline. More than distance distinguishes the two. The population served and conservation efforts prior to undertaking the projects are key differences.

Colorado Springs, the largest city in Colorado’s El Paso County, grew to over 400,000 before taking on the SDS debt. Our county’s 160,000 population would be taking on a debt that could be several billions while getting little say in the arrangement. Our leaders say citizens have had a say by voting them into office and, doggone it, they want it.

Most citizens will agree that our votes cover a myriad of issues. I’ve had many fiscally conservative Republicans tell me they don’t support the LPP. Although the state will be carrying the debt for us while we ease into needing the water, what other state needs will go unmet? The state admits in their October letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that they must be mindful of debt levels because of transportation projects and the prison relocation costs, with no mention of education, health care and other costs important to the citizens of this state.

Simple math, though not precise, tells us that the $875 million 50-mile SDS will cost approximately $17 million per mile. Our proposed 140-mile LPP is predicted to cost as much as $1.8 billion ($13 million per mile) but at $17million per mile would be $2.4 billion (without financing costs!). How can a 140-mile pipeline that must lift water 2,000 feet over the Cockscomb cost less per mile than a 50-mile pipeline? Energy production along the way may help but the real cost offset project – the pumped storage project – has been moved to a back burner and its entire cost ($660 million) loaded on Washington County with no state help; so it may never be built. It is simply a red herring – used to help with the cost-benefit analysis to justify the LPP while posing little chance of being built or successfully producing the energy benefits even if it is built. For many of us this makes the predicted cost look very suspect. It also does not include any new water treatment facility that would be needed.

As noted, over 400,000 residents in Colorado’s El Paso County are served by the SDS which began operation in 2016. The SDS is not state funded. It’s funded by the entities that receive the water. The water rate increases that were predicted in 2009 for the following seven years to pay for the SDS have not been quite as high as predicted, but how will that work in Washington County where we are facing a more expensive project and smaller population? Already the 2008 prediction that impact fees for new development would pay for the project (growth will pay) has been changed with more of the cost being placed on property taxes and water surcharges.

Perhaps most important, El Paso County’s conservation achievements preceded the SDS. According to the Bureau of Reclamation’s “Moving Forward 2015” report, Colorado Springs Utility’s conservation goal of 19 percent by 2050 is 149 gallons per capita per day. They were using 172 gpcd in 1997 compared to Washington County’s 400 gpcd. Pipeline proponents say it’s difficult to compare usage in different areas, but our own water district did that in the late 90s with their Boyle Study that served to help justify the LPP when talks began. They compared our area to several other desert communities not to show what stellar conservationists we were but to show that our usage demanded more water. Certainly with Washington County’s 2060 goal of 285 gpcd something is off. Climate and other differences cannot make up for a 145 gpcd per day difference even if the SDS area gets 12” of water annually compared to our 8”. Colorado Springs’ 450,000 population made great strides in water conservation before taking on a major project. Even with those conservation strides and the population growth, water rate increases are being experienced in their area.

Ceres, a nonprofit that advocates for business leadership on water and energy issues, has challenged the idea that water demand will continuously rise as an area’s population grows. “Demand” is the main focus of the need for the Lake Powell Pipeline, i.e, we are growing and thus must have more water. But Ceres’ research reveals that municipal water use in Western states has been falling over the past two decades even as fast-paced growth is the norm. Population growth does not necessarily equate to water delivery demand. For water managers such as ours and the new LPPP leader Mr. Fredell to assume that it does while leading us down an expensive and unnecessary path does this state and our county’s citizens no favor. Cheerleading is not needed; leadership is.

Written by LISA RUTHERFORD, Ivins.

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews