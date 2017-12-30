650 individuals, businesses contribute to construction of Enterprise Community Park

December 30, 2017
Enterprise, Utah, July 2013 | Photo by Rachel Gee, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A new city park in Enterprise is coming to fruition thanks to a strong community effort, in the most literal sense of the phrase.

Construction of the Enterprise Community Park is underway, Enterprise, Utah, December 2017 | Photo courtesy of Enterprise city, St. George News

About 650 individuals, businesses and organizations have contributed money, labor and supplies for the Enterprise Community Park. The 12-acre park, already well under construction in the middle of town, will act as a city hub for events such as Cornfest and provide needed recreation and sports facilities for schools, the community and visitors.

About $3 million has been raised so far in support of the project, which in its entirety is estimated to cost approximately $3.5 million, according to the city. Over $1 million of the raised funds have come in the form of donated labor, equipment and materials.

The city thanked the many contributors by name in a Facebook post Friday. Private monetary donations have come in sums as much as $200,000 by enthusiastic residents. Some funding has also come in the form of grants from various government agencies.

The park will feature a splash pad, soccer fields, tennis courts, a covered sports court, a playground and a community center.

An architect’s drawing of the forthcoming Enterprise Community Park. | Image courtesy of Enterprise City, St. George News

City officials consider the park a major need of the community, which currently lacks a centralized gathering place for events, largely depending on school and church facilities.

“This is not looked at as just a children’s city park. We look at this as an areawide regional facility that will have a lot of appeal to a lot of people,” Enterprise Mayor Lee Bracken said.

While Bracken is retiring as mayor this year, Mayor-elect Brandon Humphries said during his election campaign that he would work to see the park through to completion.

“As mayor, I want to make sure that the park is financially sound,” Humphries said in October. “Working in conjunction with experienced community members, the City Council and government officials, I will strategize and implement ways to locate funding to finish the Enterprise Community Park.”

  • Not_So_Much December 30, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Well there was a mention and link to the $200,000 Commissioner Cox rammed though. It was scheduled to be $100k but what the heck, make it $200k after all that’s other peoples money. What hat did the 2nd $100k come from? But hey, it will be a nice facility and who doesn’t like nice?

