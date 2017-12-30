Driver hits bicyclist riding against flow of traffic

St. George Fire Department responds to a car versus bicycle collision at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and River Road Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A collision between a driver and a bicyclist at a busy intersection Friday left the rider with minor injuries.

A few minutes before 11 a.m. emergency personnel and officers were called to an incident involving a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of South River Road and St. George Boulevard, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

Upon arrival officers found the bicycle on the sidewalk with the 20-year-old rider nearby. The driver of a white Honda passenger was waiting to speak to officers after pulling into a parking lot near the corner.

The Honda driver told officers that he pulled up to the intersection adjacent to the Chevron gas station intent on making a right-hand turn to head north on Red Cliffs Drive.

Meanwhile, the bicyclist was riding against traffic heading south on the sidewalk to the east of Red Cliffs Drive, and as he left the sidewalk, the bike struck the passenger’s side of the Honda just as the driver was pulling out into northbound traffic.

According to witnesses at the scene, the rider left the sidewalk and entered the roadway without slowing down or stopping to make sure it was clear.

The driver said “he looked left, looked right and then left again,” Childs said, before pulling out from the corner.

The driver told Childs two large traffic signal poles may have obstructed his view, which was made worse with the bicycle “darting” out into the street from the sidewalk.

The rider sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated by EMTs at the scene.

No citations were issued.

“A good point for a bicyclist is to slow down and make sure the intersection is clear before entering the roadway,” Childs said.

Utah law and bicycle safety

Bicycles are considered “vehicles” under the law.

Cyclists are required to obey all traffic signals, stop and yield signs.

Ride in the same direction as traffic.

Ride as far to the right as practicable.

Bring the bicycle to a complete stop at an intersection.

Wait a reasonable time of not less than 90 seconds before entering the intersection.

Maintain brakes so the rider can stop within 25-feet from a speed of 10 mph.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene. For a complete list of bicycle safety laws and other information go to bikeutah.com.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

