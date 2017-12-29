Ward Abbott

May 24, 1928 — Dec. 24, 2017

Ward Owen Abbott, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away Dec. 24, 2017.

Ward was born May 24, 1928, to John Edward Abbott and Sylvia Jones Abbott in Duchesne, Utah. He married Fern Rasmussen on July 28, 1950, in Roosevelt, Utah, and the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake temple.

Ward graduated from Duchesne High School and received a Master of Science degree in geology from Brigham Young University in 1950, becoming the first DHS student to earn an M.S. degree. His career took him around the world over a span of 50 years working for Shell Oil Company, Occidental Petroleum and as a consultant teaching stratigraphy and geophysics.

He was active throughout his life in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a ward clerk in many wards. Ward’s favorite job was serving a work mission at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Ward loved golfing, reading Western novels, eating desert and having a mountain view.

Ward is survived by his children Anita Jean Abbott (Mike) Edwards of Port Townsend, Washington, and Anjalie Rae Abbott (Lee) Gilby of Euless, Texas; grandchildren Eric Edwards (Kent) and Lauren Nicole Gilby (Euless).

Funeral services

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, at Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive, Washington, Utah.

Prior to the service a viewing will take place beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make a memorial donation in Ward’s honor to The Boy Scouts of America St George Council 204 North 1000 East St. George, Utah, 84770.