Lady Reds smother North Sanpete at Hodson Cancer Classic

CEDAR CITY — Thanks to a stifling defense that kept their opponents scoreless for long stretches of the game, the Cedar High girls basketball team defeated North Sanpete 49-7 Thursday, the opening night of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic.
Cedar forward Dream Weaver, a senior in her first game back after suffering a concussion in a Dec. 19 victory at Desert Hills, was the first player to score in Thursday’s game, her 15-footer from the key putting the Lady Reds ahead 2-0.
Midway through the first quarter, North Sanpete’s Tiffany Peckham stole the ball and drove down for an uncontested layup, cutting Cedar’s lead to 6-2 at that point. Incredibly, the Lady Hawks would not score again until Sarah Oldroyd hit a pair of free throws in the final minute of the third quarter to make it 43-4. During Cedar’s 37-0 run, North Sanpete missed numerous shots, including six free throws, and turned the ball over repeatedly.
“The majority of our points were off defense and turnovers,” said Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen, who added, “I was kind of disappointed in our offensive execution. It does get hard to play well when you get that far ahead, but we did get all 15 of our players some good playing time tonight.”
Cedar’s starters were all on the bench by the midway point of the third quarter, when they were ahead 43-2. The reserves outscored North Sanpete 6-5 the rest of the way.
Freshman guard Logann Laws led the Lady Reds with 11 points, while sophomore forward Denim Henklel added 8 and senior forward Carley Davis contributed 7. A total of 10 different players scored for Cedar. North Sanpete was led by Kesley Eliason’s 3 points, while Oldroyd and Peckham each had 2. North Sanpete scored just two field goals during the game and was 3 for 12 from the free throw line.
Here is how other girls basketball teams from Region 9 fared at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic Thursday:
In a different tournament in Las Vegas held last week, the Desert Hills girls went 0-4 at the Tarkanian Classic. On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Lady Thunder lost twice, falling to Carondelet of Concord, Calif., 68-38, and to Castle View High of Castle Rock, Colo., 50-40. The next day, Desert Hills lost to Bingham High of South Jordan, 55-33. In their final tournament game Saturday, Dec. 23, Desert Hills lost to Buckeye, Ariz., 50-43. The Lady Thunder’s next scheduled game is a Region 9 contest Jan. 4 at Snow Canyon.
