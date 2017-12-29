Warm weather delays Panguitch Lake ice fishing derby until early February

Logo and image courtesy of the Panguitch Main Street Organization, St. George News / Cedar City News

PANGUITCH LAKE — Due to warm weather, the annual Panguitch Lake Ice Fishing Derby has been postponed until early February, organizers said Thursday.

Sydnee Mecham of the Panguitch Main Street Organization said even though there is ice around the edges of the lake, the lake is not completely frozen over.

“Because of the weather we feel it isn’t as safe as it should be to be out on the ice,” Mecham said. “The Panguitch Lake Fishing Derby is postponed for safety reasons until Feb. 3. All those who have registered can get a refund or fish in February until the end of December of 2018. Mini tournaments will be the same for each weekends held. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”

Mecham said 1,000 specially tagged rainbow trout have been released into the lake for this year’s derby. Prizes are awarded to registered participants who catch a tagged fish during the derby, with several different categories available.

For more details, or to register for the event, visit the organization’s website or email panguitchmainstreet@gmail.com. The registration deadline has been extended until Feb. 2, Mecham said.

Mecham said further updates would be posted on the Panguitch Main Street Organization’s Facebook page.