Nov. 13, 1934 — Dec. 23, 2017

Donald Lee Savage I, age 83, was called to our Lord on Dec. 23, 2017.

He was born in Mt. Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 13, 1934, to parents Basil and Alice Savage.

At age 17 he fell in love with Charlotte Jean Toth and they were married in Oakland, California, on Feb. 5, 1955.

Donald spent his boyhood in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania, until he joined the Navy in 1951. He served, bravely, in active duty during the Korean conflict on board the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany.

He moved to Norwalk, California, with his young family in 1956 and worked in construction as an acoustical contractor until he retired at age 62 to his mountain home in Kanarraville, Utah. After the tragic loss of his log home in 2012 from a forest fire, he and Charlotte moved to their first brand new home in St. George, Utah.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and shoot trap and skeet. He took away many gold medals in the Utah Summer Games in Cedar City and went on to compete nationally in ATA Shoots.

Donald is survived by his wife, Charlotte Jean; daughter, Jaylene Pysnik and son-in-law, Lee Pysnik of Diamond Bar, California; son, Donald Lee Savage II of Washington, Utah; granddaughter, Erin Diane Pysnik of Newport Beach, California; grandsons, Michael Ryan Pysnik of Los Angeles, California, and Donald Lee Savage III of Fontana, California; older sister, Wilma Jean Valarde of Conover, North Carolina; and younger brother, William Savage of Parowan, Utah.

Private services were held Dec. 27 at the Southern Utah VA Home in Ivins, Utah, where he and Charlotte resided in his last days.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.