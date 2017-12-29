Feb. 6, 1941 — Dec. 26, 2017

Dennis O’Leary, 76 years old, entered into eternity on Dec. 26, 2017, at his home in St. George, Utah. Dennis came into God’s world, Feb. 6, 1941, in Berkeley, California, to John and Johanna Buckley O’Leary.

A kind man and a warm soul, he was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. Dennis grew up in Berkeley with his eight brothers and sisters: Katherine, John, Daniel, Mary, Johanna, Michael, Bridget and Timothy.

As a child, Dennis was the loving baby of the family. He loved to play with his brothers and sisters on the family farm in Orland, California, and in the city of Berkeley, their hometown.

Dennis was an Army veteran. He married Michaele Elizabeth McSweeney in the 1960s and raised their children: Joseph, Karen, Michael and Matthew.

Dennis met Susan Marie Hutchinson in 1989. They later married in Hayward, California. After retirement, Dennis and Susan relocated to St. George where they enjoyed their lives over the past 13 years.

He will be forever loved by his loving wife, Susan; his children and their spouses and former spouses, all his friends and family members including his grandchildren: Calvin and Alondra, (parents Joseph and Roxana); Emma and Zachary (parents Karen and Karl) and Jacob and Madeline (parents Matthew and Raquel).

Dennis also enjoyed a lifelong friendship with Daniel Reily. He loved to golf with his nephew Brian and sons Jo and Mike.

Funeral services

A memorial mass will be held Friday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 249 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Dennis to the Children’s Leukemia Foundation at www.clf4kids.org