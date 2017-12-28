Handful of minor earthquakes hit area northwest of Cedar City

Stock Image | St. George News

CEDAR CITY – A handful of small earthquakes near Cedar City were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey Wednesday.

The latest quake registered as a magnitude 3.0 around 9 p.m. and was located 13 miles west-northwest of Cedar City.

Two other quakes, registered between magnitudes 2.6 and 2.7, occurred in roughly the same location around 3 p.m.

In early October, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded 25 miles northwest of Cedar City.

Earthquakes rated at magnitude 3.0 and below are typically minor incidents that can be felt, though mainly by people indoors who often mistake the cause of the rumble, according to the USGS website.

Earthquakes magnitude 3.0 and above can be “felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Standing motor cars may rock slightly. Vibrations similar to the passing of a truck,” the website says.

In Utah, over 700 earthquakes occur annually, according to the University of Utah. However, most are so small that only about 2 percent of them are ever felt.

