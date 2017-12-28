Handful of minor earthquakes hit area northwest of Cedar City

Written by Mori Kessler
December 28, 2017
Stock Image | St. George News

CEDAR CITY – A handful of small earthquakes near Cedar City were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey Wednesday.

The latest quake registered as a magnitude 3.0 around 9 p.m. and was located 13 miles west-northwest of Cedar City.

Two other quakes, registered between magnitudes 2.6 and 2.7, occurred in roughly the same location around 3 p.m.

In early October, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded 25 miles northwest of Cedar City.

Read more: Did you feel it? Morning earthquake shakes Cedar City

Earthquakes rated at magnitude 3.0 and below are typically minor incidents that can be felt, though mainly by people indoors who often mistake the cause of the rumble, according to the USGS website.

Earthquakes magnitude 3.0 and above can be “felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Standing motor cars may rock slightly. Vibrations similar to the passing of a truck,” the website says.

In Utah, over 700 earthquakes occur annually, according to the University of Utah. However, most are so small that only about 2 percent of them are ever felt.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , ,

Leave a Reply