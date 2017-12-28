TGIF Show: Your New Year’s weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Dec. 29-Jan. 1

New Year’s events

Art

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Gift of Art Holiday Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Education/enlightenment

No events fit this description. Submit yours here.

Entertainment

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Plaid Tidings” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST | The Everly Brothers Experience | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Music

Friday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Dr., Hurricane.

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Shannon Birch Vocal Studio Student Night | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Less Than Lucid | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Big Tom | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Monday, 4-8 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

Friday, noon to 8 p.m. | Ultimate Outdoor Recreaction Expo | Admission: $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $3 for children ages 8-11 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Ultimate Outdoor Recreaction Expo | Admission: $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $3 for children ages 8-11 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George.

