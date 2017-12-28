TGIF Show: Your New Year’s weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Dec. 29-Jan. 1
New Year’s events
- Saturday, noon to midnight | Fiesta Fun Pre-New Year’s Eve Super Party | Admission: No cover; activities vary | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-10:30 p.m. | Casino Night Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity | Admission: $50-$75 | Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight | New Year’s Bash | Admission: Individual, $10; family of four, $30 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Dr., Washington City.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiddlers Fun Center New Year’s Eve Eve Party | Admission: $5 individual, $20 per family | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Rd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Southern Utah New Year’s Eve Party | Admission: $35 individual, $60 couple; advance ticket purchase required | Location: The Falls Event Center, 170 S. Mall Dr., St. George.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Fireworks Social | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | New Year’s Eve with IG Winery | Admission: $99-$125; advanced ticket purchase required | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | NYE 2018 with Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to midnight | NYE in Zion Canyon with Catfish John | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Sunday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | New Year’s Eve Party with Full Tilt Boogie | Admission: No cover; Food and beverage prices vary | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 9 p.m. | New Year’s Party | Admission: Prices vary | Location: Ruby’s Inn, 26 S. Main St., Bryce Canyon City.
- Sunday, 9 p.m. PST | Vegas Limit All Request Live New Year’s Eve Party | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Sunday, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | New Year’s Eve at the Bit | Admission: $20 | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Monday, noon | Prayer Over the City | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Monday, noon | Christ Over the City | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Community Church, 95 S. 800 East, St. George.
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Gift of Art Holiday Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- No events fit this description. Submit yours here.
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Plaid Tidings” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST | The Everly Brothers Experience | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- All weekend, 5:30-10 p.m. | Christmas Lane | Admission: Free | Location: Christmas Lane, 400 E. 1250 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 2-4 p.m. | Buki the Clown | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Dr., Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Shannon Birch Vocal Studio Student Night | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Less Than Lucid | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Big Tom | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Monday, 4-8 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, noon to 8 p.m. | Ultimate Outdoor Recreaction Expo | Admission: $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $3 for children ages 8-11 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Ultimate Outdoor Recreaction Expo | Admission: $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $3 for children ages 8-11 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George.
