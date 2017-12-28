Utah man making homemade fireworks injured in explosion

Fire crews mopping up after a short-lived fire on 100 West between 200 South and 400 South in Ivins. Officials reported that the cause of the fire was fireworks set off from across the street, Ivins, Utah, July 4, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

RICHMOND, Utah (AP) — A Utah man making homemade fireworks in his garage set off an explosion that left him with injuries and forced authorities to evacuate his home for the night.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the 47-year-old man was mixing black powder for fireworks Tuesday night in the northern Utah town of Richmond when an explosion occurred, injuring the man’s arm and face.

The sheriff’s office said the man was hospitalized but did not offer details on his condition.

Firefighters discovered a leaking propane tank in the man’s home and evacuated other residents overnight.

A bomb squad set off a “controlled explosion” to destroy remaining firework materials.

State Fire Marshal Coy Porter says it’s illegal to make homemade fireworks and fireworks manufacturers need a license.

