Washington County man faces 3 first-degree felonies for selling drugs to confidential informant

ST. GEORGE — A 35-year-old Southern Utah man has been arrested and charged with three first-degree felonies for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential police informant.

The Washington County Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into Tyler James Beck, of Santa Clara, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the investigation over the last six months, the report states, the task force conducted a controlled buy of meth on at least three separate occasions in Washington County through the use of a confidential informant who purchased methamphetamine from Beck.

Beck was arrested Friday evening at the Sprint Store located at 1156 E. 700 South in St. George, the report states. He was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Beck of three first-degree felony counts of drug distribution.

Beck’s charges were enhanced due to having prior felony drug convictions, according to charging documents.

In Utah, possible penalties for a first-degree felony conviction include a minimum of five years in prison with a maximum sentence of life and up to $10,000 in fines.

Beck appeared before 5th District Judge John Walton Tuesday for his initial appearance. He is scheduled to make his next appearance in court Jan. 4.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

