Former probation officer faces new felony charges

ST. GEORGE — A former-Washington County probation officer, who has had multiple run-ins with the law, is facing new felony charges this month for allegedly fraudulently using a credit card on an online dating website.

On Sept. 15, police responded to a local business on a report of a fraudulent transaction on the company’s credit card, according to a probable cause statement filed by Washington City Police in support of the arrest.

The business credit card had been used to create an account on an online dating website known as “Zoosk,” the report states. Four transactions were made on the credit card without authorization.

A warrant was issued by the 5th District Court for Zoosk to provide information associated with the credit card number, including the name of the profile owner, account information and internet IP address history.

Police learned that the phone number, date of birth and profile pictures matched 53-year-old Kim Ray Terry II, of Veyo, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

On Dec. 21, Terry was questioned at the Washington City Police Department where he reportedly told officers he didn’t want to answer their questions regarding the charges.

Terry was arrested and booked to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Terry of two third-degree felony counts for unlawful acquisition of a finance card and transferring information of a financial transaction card.

He was subsequently released from police custody on $5,680 bail pending trial. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Eric A. Ludlow Thursday.

In April 2016, Terry worked as a private probation officer when he was accused of pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in May.

As part of his plea agreement, Terry could serve three years of probation without further incarceration with a chance to have the felony reduced to a misdemeanor if he remained law-abiding.

In July 2016, the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing suspended Terry’s license amid evidence that “the continued practice of Kim Terry as a private probation provider represents an immediate and significant danger to the public health, safety and welfare; and that the threat requires immediate action by the agency,” according to an emergency order issued by the division.

The order cites instances in which Terry allegedly abused his authority, committed unnecessary acts of violence and solicited sexual favors from female clients he was supervising, and acted in an unprofessional, unethical, predatory and exploitative manner.

