Sept. 11, 1971 — Dec. 25, 2017

Nisi, Brooks, Tori, Dylan and Drake Maile were lucky enough to have the very best father and husband imaginable.

Kolei was a dad to his four babies above anything else; they were his life’s purpose, along with the love of his life, Nisi. Kolei was a loving brother to his baby sister, Temutisa May Maile, and the oldest son to his beloved parents, Soseti Semisi Maile and Fakalelu Kihemanatu Po’uha. Although there were only two children in their family, they felt that they had so many siblings with the company of their cousins. Kolei and Tisa had a tight-knit bond and were so happy being together, just talking surrounded by their children.

He loved being close in the lives of his nephews, Elder Samuela M. Tupola (Cape Coast, Ghana, mission) and Elder Soseti Kolei Tupola (Nukualofa, Tonga, mission). They both remember him saying “work hard and see the people every day.”

Kolei Soseti Maile made the world a better place on Sept. 11, 1971. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and spent his adolescence in his favorite place, Rose Park. He was a proud West High Panther (Class of 1989), playing football with his brothers and was recognized with many awards. He loved reminiscing on his high school days and had countless friends that he still kept in touch with.

After high school, Kolei served in the Micronesia, Guam, mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but spent most of his days in Chuuk. He was a beacon of light to the Chuukese people, spreading above all, his love.

Upon returning from his mission, Kolei played football at Dixie College, where he met his dream girl, Nisi Pikula. They were married shortly after on Dec. 13, 1996, in the St. George Temple. Five years later, they welcomed their first son, Brooks Kolei Maile, and a year and a half later, Tori Fakalelu Maile.

He spent so much one-on-one time shooting hoops with her, late night runs to Target and giving life advice. He spoiled his baby Tori and will miss her like no other. He loved just being around her. They loved their life together as a family of four for six years until Kolei’s sweetie, Dylan Tisa Maile, was born and stole another big piece of his heart. They had an inseparable bond and she would sing to him every day. He was her everything and she will miss his big bear hugs the most.

The caboose of their family, Drake Kolei Maile, was born a couple years later. Drakey Poo loved when Pops would pick him up from school, play Minions with him and wrestle. Kolei loved his mini-me Drakey. They were the most ideal family, spending their days together, hanging out at home, attending Buku’s and Tori’s basketball, football and rugby games, playing at the park or just enjoying each other’s company.

Kolei loved his job with the state, impacting countless lives with his unconditional love. His most recent position was with Team R.A.W. where he was able to work with teens on a more personal level. He had such a special place in his heart for every kid he influenced, along with bros Josh and Bear. He received countless awards and recognition for his service to his team.

Kolei, aka DJ Koots, had a deep love for music and started his music career early on in high school. He and his posse could always be found in his parents’ basement with their milk crates full of vinyl records. He spent many years working as a DJ and recently taught his own kids how to spin.

Kolei loved being a barber to anybody who wanted to take a seat in his chair. He also loved being a graffiti artist. He adored spending endless hours coaching his son Brooks in football and loved spending time with “Circle Black.” If he wasn’t at home with his own family, he was with hanging out with his second family – the Pine View High School coaches and players. This past summer, he got to witness Brooks accepting a full-ride football scholarship to Brigham Young University and was so proud of that. He was an outstanding coach who will be forever missed on the field.

Kolei was instantly adored by his in-laws from the moment he met them. He filled a huge hole in their lives and took on the role of brother, father and mentor. The Pikula Angels and Kolei had an incredibly special bond and were so lucky to grow up with him. Before he left this earth, he was surrounded by his wife, four babies and sister, saying “goodbye just for now to Pops.” He was reunited with his beautiful parents and back into the savior’s loving arms on Dec. 25, 2017. Tong Ennet. ‘Ofa Ta’engata.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington 9th Samoan Ward Manzanita LDS Chapel, 3519 Manzanita Road, St George, Utah.

A family viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 29, at the chapel from 4-6 p.m. and a public viewing from 6-8 p.m.

Family prayer will be on Saturday Dec. 30, at 9:30 a.m. at the chapel prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.