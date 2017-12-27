Join religious communities in 2 prayer meetings to start the new year in unity

Two prayer meeting services will be held in St. George to start the new year. | Image from Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With the intention of ringing in the new year with a spirit of unity and to uplift the community, two different prayer services are being offered New Year’s Day.

Prayer Over the City

Solomon’s Porch Foursquare and the St. George Area Interfaith Council will hold their annual “Prayer Over the City,” Jan. 1 at noon in the Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 East in St. George.

In the past, the event has been held at the St. George Tabernacle, but due to ongoing construction, 2018’s Prayer Over the City has been moved.

The gathering will include a performance by the Interfaith Choir, then leaders of the Interfaith Council will join in bringing in the new year with a show of community unity and prayer. The event is expected to last about one hour.

This is a nondenominational service where people of different religious faiths can gather together to start the new year.

For more information contact Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Pastor Jimi Kestin at 435-669-9070.

Christ Over the City

The St. George Community Church, located at 95 S. 800 East, will host a “Christ Over the City” prayer meeting Jan. 1 at noon.

The community is invited to gather and pray for the city.

“Bible-believing Christians praying for God to revive His Church according to His Word and Spirit that all may know Christ as their Lord and Savior,” a press release for the event said.

For more information call 435-673-2302 or visit the St. George Community Church website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.