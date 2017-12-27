March 19, 1931 — Dec. 24, 2017

Don Hayward Orn, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Christmas Eve.

Born, March 19, 1931, to Victor and Dorothy Orn, Don was the second of five children. When Don was 17 years old he joined the Navy and three years later, while stationed at Norfolk Virginia, he found the love of his life, Ruth Jean Finch. They married and moved to Utah in May 1951.

Their first-born, Don Jr., and second child, Guy, both died of congenital heart defects at a very young age. Don and Ruth were very discouraged, but tried again to have children and Jeffery was born, followed by Susan and Dorothy (Dotti).

He was an accomplished Boy Scout leader. He loved his role of Venture Advisor and he often told stories of the adventures he had while holding this position.

Don was known as a “man of his word” and he often said, “a man who doesn’t keep his word isn’t much of a man.”

Don is survived by his son Jeffery David Orn (Sylvia Tuft); daughters Susan Arnell Orn (Michael Goates), Dorothy Jean Orn (Jaren Higley); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Jean, Dorothy Arnell Orn (mother), Victor Orn (father), David Orn (brother), Theodore Orn (brother), Karen Orn (sister), Alvin Orn (brother), Don Jr. (son), Guy (son).

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 30, 1 p.m., at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.