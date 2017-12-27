No. 1 cause of Utah crashes strikes again in Hurricane

Scene at 600 North and North 2670 West where two-car crash involved a driver cited for following too close, Hurricane, Utah, Dec. 27, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

HURRICANE — A two-vehicle crash that caused minor injuries in Hurricane was set in motion when a driver, unable to stop in time, rear-ended a vehicle waiting to make a left turn and was later cited by police.

Shortly after 1 p.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to an injury crash near the corner of North 2670 West and 600 North Street involving a white 2002 Nissan Maxima and a black 2014 Toyota Camry, Hurricane Police Officer Jeff Adams said.

Officers found both vehicles extensively damaged, with the Toyota off to the right of the shoulder and the Nissan sitting in the middle of the roadway, the officer said.

The Camry driver, a 33-year-old man, sustained minor injuries when the airbags deployed.

The 17-year-old Nissan driver, along with her passenger, also 17, told officers they were uninjured in the crash.

Officers learned after speaking with the drivers and witnesses at the scene that the Nissan was stopped on 600 North waiting to make a left turn onto North 2670 West while the Toyota, was also heading west some distance behind her.

The man in the Toyota said he did not realize the Nissan was stopped and collided with the rear bumper of the Nissan when he was unable to stop in time.

The airbags deployed in the Toyota upon impact, causing the driver’s minor facial injuries. All occupants in both vehicles reported they were properly restrained during the crash.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene

The Toyota driver was later cited for following too close.

Adams went on to give the traffic tip of the day:

Be aware of vehicles traveling in front of you, as they may slow down or may already be stopped in the travel lane, so leave yourself enough reasonable distance between your car and the vehicle in front of you to avoid a collision.

Following too close was the No. 1 cause of all crashes throughout the state in 2016, where a motor vehicle crash occurred every 8 minutes, a person was injured in a crash every 19 minutes and a person died in a crash every 31 hours, according to Utah Crash Facts by the Department of Public Safety’s Highway Safety Office.

Similar findings for 2015 were included in the Utah Department of Motor Vehicle Handbook, which lists the leading causes of crashes on Utah highways:

Following too closely – 21 percent.

Failure to yield right of way – 18 percent.

Speed too fast – 17 percent.

17 percent. Failure to keep in proper lane – 13 percent.

Distracted driving – 9 percent.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

