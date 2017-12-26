Aug. 2, 1925 — Dec. 22, 2017

Theta Florence Freestone Jones passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at the Mesquite, Nevada, hospital with her family at her side. She was born in Oakley, Idaho, on Aug. 2, 1925, to Harvey and Wilda Rose Freestone.

Theta enjoyed a heartfelt childhood on their farm. She graduated from Burley High School and later married Keith David Jones in Elko, Nevada, on May 4, 1947. They enjoyed 70 full, inseparable years together along with their family and friends. Theta and Keith lived in Ogden, where she retired from Mountain Bell after 30 years of service.

She is survived by her husband, Keith David Jones; four children: Blen Wyatt Jones of Beaver Dam, Arizona, Scott David (Nancy) Jones of Scenic, Arizona, Barry Lynn (Linda) Jones of Enterprise, Utah, and Susan Marie (Gerald) Nebeker of Vernal, Utah; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Rick Terrell Jones; her brother, Blen Freestone; and her parents.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Washington Terrace 12th Ward Chapel, 125 E. 5350 South, Washington Terrace, Utah.

The family will meet friends at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral.

Interment will be at the Washington Heights Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.