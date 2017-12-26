Christmas night power outage leaves some customers without power until next morning

ST. GEORGE — A widespread power outage Monday night cut power to customers in parts of St. George, Washington, Hurricane and Leeds. Power has been restored to most of the areas as of Tuesday morning.

Rene Fleming, water and energy customer service manager for the city of St. George, said that there was a transmission line failure due to equipment failure about 9:10 p.m. Monday night.

“The power was restored to everyone in St. George about an hour later,” Fleming said. “It took a little bit longer to restore the rest of Washington City and Hurricane. They were all restored within about an hour and 40 minutes.”

Marc Mortensen, support services director for the city of St. George, said in an interview Monday night the outage primarily hit people on the east side of St. George while the west side was unaffected.

Spencer Hall at Rocky Mountain Power said all their customers were restored by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“Most of the stuff was resolved earlier than that,” Hall said. “There was a bad underground cable that they had to replace. We got that fixed, so everybody should be back on line.”

Public service reminder: It is important to always call 811, which reaches an underground utility locating service that is local to you, prior to starting a project that involves digging– whether you are a contractor using heavy equipment or a homeowner putting in a new fence. Blue Stakes of Utah, or the applicable locator company, will mark underground utility lines for free in order to prevent accidents and ensure people stay safe.

Resources

Blue Stakes of Utah website – to locate underground utility lines

Call 811 for service in locating underground utility lines – national hotline

