Christmas night power outage leaves some customers without power until next morning

Photo by jjgarcia03 / iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A widespread power outage Monday night cut power to customers in parts of St. George, Washington, Hurricane and Leeds. Power has been restored to most of the areas as of Tuesday morning.

Rene Fleming, water and energy customer service manager for the city of St. George, said that there was a transmission line failure due to equipment failure about 9:10 p.m. Monday night.

“The power was restored to everyone in St. George about an hour later,” Fleming said. “It took a little bit longer to restore the rest of Washington City and Hurricane. They were all restored within about an hour and 40 minutes.”

Marc Mortensen, support services director for the city of St. George, said in an interview Monday night the outage primarily hit people on the east side of St. George while the west side was unaffected.

Spencer Hall at Rocky Mountain Power said all their customers were restored by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“Most of the stuff was resolved earlier than that,” Hall said. “There was a bad underground cable that they had to replace. We got that fixed, so everybody should be back on line.”

