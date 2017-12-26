April 3, 1929 — Dec. 21, 2017

Martha Brown Rasmussen, 88, passed away Dec. 21, 2017. She was born April 3, 1929, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Delbert B. and Irene Whetten Brown.

Martha grew up in Chihuahua until she was 16 when her family moved to the United States. She attended three different high schools and graduated in 1946. The family then settled in Provo, Utah. She attended Brigham Young University where she met and married Leland Richard “Dick” Lamoreaux in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to Henderson, Nevada, where they lived until 1953 when Dick was killed in a deer hunting accident in Pintura, Utah.

Martha and her 3-year-old daughter, Charlotte, moved back to Provo with family. She worked as a secretary for an architectural firm. Later she met Donald H. Rasmussen. They were married June 20, 1958.

With this union there were yours and my children, Sharon and D. Alan Rasmussen. Two and three years later, Martha and Don added two more sons, Dean B. and Donald J. Rasmussen. Then there were yours, mine and ours.

Shortly after the marriage Martha retired to stay home and be a homemaker. She loved to sing and in high school she sang with a dance band. Later she sang with “The Singing Mothers.” Martha also loved to bake and decorate cakes. Many of her grandkids were privileged with her beautiful, specialty cakes. She was a devoted wife, mother and totally dedicated to her family.

She is survived by her sister, Nila Miler of Orem, Utah; brother, Leslie Dean (Karen) Brown of Provo; children: Charlotte Evans of St. George, Utah, Dean B. (Alisa) Rasmussen of Kaysville, Utah, Donald J. (Kara) of Spanish Fork, Utah, Sharon (Joel) Murphy of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and D. Alan (Margarett) Rasmussen of Provo. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, a brother and two husbands.

The family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff and management at Autumn Park in Washington, Utah, for their kindnesses and special care given to Martha. They truly loved and cared for Martha.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Friday, Dec. 29, at noon, at the Provo City Cemetery, Provo, Utah.

Visitations will be held at Sunberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 South State Street, Orem, Utah, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, prior to services, from 10-11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.