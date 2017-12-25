‘Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo’ has family-friendly focus

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An emphasis on family-friendly outdoors activities will be on display – as well as a plethora of fun – as the “Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo” makes its final stop of the year in St. George, and a weekend of thrills and entertainment is set for Friday and Saturday at the Dixie Center St. George.

The national touring event DockDogs, which involves canines in aquatic sports, highlights the event. There are also 25 hands-on activities and workshops throughout both days of the expo.

“The fact that we cater to families and have so many exciting free activities is the key to our show,” Sylvia Andersen, CEO of Ultimate Events Inc. said. “We want families to recreate together and to find new and exciting outdoor activities they all enjoy. This show is where attendees can try new things without worrying about how much it will cost to try them.”

The activities also include archery, fly fishing, paddleboard yoga training and suggestions from the Department of Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources, and there will be plenty of products to purchase.

The “Birds of Prey” live bird show put on by Martin Tyner of the Southwest Wildlife Foundation Inc. returns again in 2017, but for the first time this year, author and survivalist Eric Boettcher will conduct workshops each day.

“Most outdoorsman events are designed to interest the adult male population; our event is designed to meet the interests of families,” Andersen said. “We want to encourage families to go outdoors and play together. Our volume of attendees tells us we are getting the message out.”

Event details

What: T he Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo.

When: Friday, Dec. 29, from noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George.

Details: Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and $3 for children 8-11. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or at the event.

