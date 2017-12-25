Widespread power outage hits parts of Washington County

Written by Mori Kessler
December 25, 2017
Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Communities across Washington County were hit with a large power outage Monday night.

Comments of the outage started popping up on Facebook around 9:25 p.m. starting with Washington City and soon spreading to east and central St. George as well as parts of Hurricane and Leeds.

According to St. George Police, a transformer blew, triggering the widespread blackout.

Washington City officials added additional details around 10:50 p.m. over social media: “Power problem was caused in St. George’s sub it was a bad lighting arrester that is connected to the transmission lines. Power should be on within the next hour and a half.”

Both St. George and Washington City officials were reporting power had been restored to both cities by around 11 p.m.

The Police Department is asking that people not call 911 due to the outage unless it is an emergency. Doing so ties up the lines and may prevent a response to a more urgent call.

Marc Mortensen, support services director for the city of St. George, said the outage primarily hit people on the east side of St. George while the west side was unaffected.

According to the city’s Facebook page, power crews at the River Substation slowly began to re-engerize power lines to St. George after finding the cause of the outage.

Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electricity to Leeds, LaVerkin, Rockville and Hurricane, reports on its power outage page that over 1,400 customers in those areas were without power. As of 11 p.m., that has shrunk to 343 with power expected to be restored by 2 a.m.

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

2 Comments

  • mshaw December 26, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Mike Shaw the public works director from washimgton city will say. It worked until it didn’t

    • St Geo December 26, 2017 at 7:07 am

      And as soon as they get it fixed they’ll have it back on.

Leave a Reply