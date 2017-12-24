195K Utah residents sign up for insurance through Healthcare.gov

In this May 18, 2017 file photo, the Healthcare.gov website is seen on a laptop computer, in Washington. Friday, Dec. 15, is the last day for consumers to enroll for subsidized private coverage in 39 states served by HealthCare.gov | Associated Press photo by Alex Brandon, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The number of Utah residents who signed up for government-subsidized health insurance this year using the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace shrank slightly.

Government figures released Thursday show more than 195,000 Utah residents selected a plan during the open enrollment season. That’s about 2,000 fewer enrollees compared to the previous season.

The Healthcare.gov marketplace run by the U.S. government under the Affordable Care Act allows those who don’t get insurance through their employer or government programs to shop and sign up for private coverage online.

The deadline to choose a plan for 2018 coverage was Dec. 15, after the Trump administration cut the enrollment season in half.

Nationwide, nearly 9 million people nationwide signed up for insurance on the exchange.

Written by the Associated Press.

