‘Run Run Reindeer’ in Ivins brings Christmas spirit to community

IVINS — The Christmas spirit was in great abundance Saturday morning as the St. George Running Center and Canyon Media held the “Run Run Reindeer” 5K run at the Ivins City Park.

“We brought our whole family here,” Tab Porter of St. George said. “I have a son who is 12 years old and a daughter that’s 16 that just hates running – she’s out there running right now for the cause, and then my wife Kristin, she’s out there running as well.”

Each participant received a finisher’s medal, a Run Run Reindeer T-shirt and finish line refreshments.

