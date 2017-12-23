Van ends up in ditch next to apartments after driver falls asleep

Written by Ric Wayman
December 23, 2017
A minivan lies in a ditch after its driver fell asleep Saturday morning. St. George, Utah, Dec. 23, 2017 | | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An early morning crash startled some residents of the Fountain Heights apartment complex Saturday.

St. George Police Officer Phil Lewis said a red minivan was turning right onto River Road from Brigham Road at around 8:45 a.m. when the driver apparently fell asleep. The van veered off the road and into the ditch next to the apartments, crashing into the block wall.

No injuries were reported, Lewis said.

The van was wedged in between some rocks, and a tow truck finally was able to remove it about 45 minutes later.

No citations had been issued, Lewis said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman

A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his neurotic cat.

QUOTE: “I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words.” — Ric Wayman

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply