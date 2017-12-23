Police: Driver failing to see stop sign causes collision on Sunland Drive

Written by Ric Wayman
December 23, 2017
A pickup truck collided with an SUV Saturday morning on Sunland Drive. St. George, Utah, December 23, 2017 | | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The driver of a pickup truck failed to see a stop sign Saturday morning and collided with an SUV.

St. George Police officer Ken Childs said the SUV was southbound on 400 East just before 9:30 a.m., while the truck was westbound on Sunland Drive.

“(The driver of the truck) stated he didn’t see the stop sign,” Childs said.

The truck drove through the stop sign, colliding with the SUV at the point of the driver’s side door, triggering the airbags in the SUV and severely damaging the vehicle.

Childs said no injuries were reported and a citation would be issued to the driver of the black truck for failure to stop at a stop sign.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

