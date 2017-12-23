Officials ask public’s help identifying suspect accused of setting fire to historical St. George building

Authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying a possible arson suspect involved in setting fire to historical building at Green Gate Village located at 76 W. Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah, Dec. 23, 2017 | Photo courtesy of St. George Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying a possible arson suspect involved in attempting to set ablaze a historical building in St. George Saturday evening.

At approximately 8:43 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the Barbers of Green Gate located at 76 W. Tabernacle Street on a report of a structure fire, St. George Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and confirmed there was a fire on the outside of the building, Hooper said, adding:

When we got there and investigated, you could smell diesel or kerosene and you could actually see where they had soaked the side of the building and some of the fallen leafs around the building, and then set it on fire.

Authorities are working to collect surveillance video from businesses in the area, Hooper said. Meanwhile, they’re hoping someone in the area saw something that may help lead officials to a possible suspect.

“The building was brick so there was minimal damage, however, the intent was to cause severe damage to the building,” Hooper said, noting:

Everyone’s out looking at Christmas lights, there’s a lot of people in town square, somebody had to have seen something.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference No. 17P031628.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

