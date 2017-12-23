Sheriff’s Office offers $1,000 reward for information about Millard County home invasion

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In hopes of expediting an investigation into a Nov. 30 home invasion robbery in Delta, authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrators.

The robbery occurred the afternoon of Nov. 30 at a home on White Sage Avenue. Two men reportedly entered the residence and bound a woman before robbing the home, according to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe the home was specifically targeted by the suspects, who were not known to the victim.

The suspects, described as middle-aged, were seen on foot in the area of Neighborhood Park near Delta Community Hospital at least one hour before the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“One is described as being taller than the other with the shorter more heavy-set,” a news release issued by the Millard County Sheriff’s Office reads.

A description of their clothing was vague, but one may have been wearing a white shirt with blue stripes and the other a greenish jacket. No vehicle has been tied to the suspects yet.

“The men are to be considered armed and dangerous,” the news release states.

Anyone who may have observed anything in connection with incident or has information about the suspects is asked to call the Millard County Sheriff’s Office at 435-743-5302.

