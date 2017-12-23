Calvary Chapel hosts community Christmas Eve service

Graphic courtesy of Calvary Chapel St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Calvary Chapel of St. George invites the community to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas at its 15th annual community Christmas Eve service Sunday.

The service will take place at the Dixie Center St. George at 6 p.m.

The service will focus on Calvary Chapel’s theme for the year of “Jesus Saves,” by reading the story of Jesus Christ’s birth from the Bible and singing Christmas hymns.

Everyone is invited to attend this special evening of worship and focus on Jesus Christ.

“It is a community event,” Calvary Chapel Pastor Rick Nerud said in a previous St. George News report. “It is for the community. Everyone in the community is invited, it’s a non-denominational service.”

Event details

What: Calvary Chapel Christmas Eve Service.

When: Sunday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Additional information: This is a non-denominational service.

