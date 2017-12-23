Teen dies in crash while on the way to spend holidays in Utah

Debris is scattered along the shoulder of I-215 southbound after a rollover kills a 19-year-old Oregon teen Saturday morning, Salt Lake County, Utah, Dec. 23, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teen traveling with his family from Oregon to Utah to visit relatives for the holidays was killed in a crash on Interstate 215 near Taylorsville Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. when a family of five from Westfir, Oregon, were heading south on I-215 to Cottonwood Heights in a 2004 Dodge Durango, according to a statement released by the Utah Highway Patrol Saturday.

Investigators said they believe the driver, identified as the mother of the family, fell asleep at the wheel of the SUV and went straight through a curve in the roadway near 5800 South.

The driver then overcorrected, sending the SUV off of the right side of the roadway before it hit a sign and rolled into a concrete sound wall.

The right rear section of the SUV was most heavily impacted, the statement said, which is where 19-year-old Cage Patterson was seated when the SUV struck the wall.

He died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The teen’s two parents and two brothers also suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray to be treated for their injuries. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

At this time, speed, impairment and weather do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to UHP.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

