Nov. 5, 2017 — Dec. 22, 2017

Afton Bowen, 80, passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. She was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Grace, Idaho to Ephraim Kingsford and Neva Bingham Kingsford. She married Gary Bowen April 13, 1962, in Casper Wyoming.

Afton grew up in Grace, Coeur d‘Alene and Boise, Idaho. She loved the outdoors, going on picnics with her family and visiting grandparents and cousins. She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, where she joined the BYU Folk Dancers. Shortly after joining, she met a handsome young man who had also joined the Folk Dancers. They became dance partners, which ultimately led them to becoming partners in life. Afton and Gary traveled through much of the western U.S. performing with the Folk Dancers including one memorable performance at Disneyland.

Just before getting married, Gary joined the Air Force, which led to 20 years of adventure for the couple and their three children. They saw much of the U.S., living in seven different states. They spent four wonderful years in Madrid, Spain, from where they were able to see much of Western Europe. Afton was an excellent traveler, never allowing the inconveniences of travel to override the experiences. After Gary retired from the Air Force, they continued to travel as much as their health would allow.

Throughout her life, Afton enjoyed sewing and other crafts, and she put these skills to good use for the benefit of her family and others. Afton was a kind and attentive mother, always taking interest in her children and their activities. Later in life, her pride and joy became her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved to play with.

She is survived by her husband Gary, currently living in St. George; son Paul and his wife Claudia, living in Smithfield, Utah, daughter Shawna living in St. George; son Scott and his wife April living in South Jordan; grandchildren Tamera, Andrew, Eric, Jasmine, Raven, Carlos, Bryan, Jennifer, David, Allie, Wesley, Kelly, and Chelsie; sisters Wilda, living in Meridian, Idaho, Rhodora, living in Gooding, Idaho, and Laura, living in Long Beach, California; brother Leon, living in Boise, Idaho; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Ephraim and Neva; and sisters Lois and Barbara.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11543 Keystone Drive, South Jordan, Utah.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 26th, 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George Utah, or at 9-10 a.m. preceding the funeral in South Jordan.

Internment will take place in the Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Williams, Bluffdale, UT.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.