Cedar Lady Reds win at Kanab; Desert Hills loses 2 in Vegas

File photo shows Cedar High senior guard Lexi Williams attempting a free throw against Desert Hills, St. George, Utah, Dec. 19, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Cedar High girls basketball team defeated Kanab 45-29 in a nonregion contest Thursday evening at Kanab.

At the end of the third quarter, Cedar led by just five points, 34-29, but the Lady Reds held the Lady Cowboys scoreless in the fourth quarter, closing out the game with an 11-0 run.

Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen called the victory “a good win against a good team on the road,” and said his team made some defensive adjustments in the second half to slow down Kanab’s offense.

“Sage Oldroyd and Lexi Williams played great on-ball defense in the fourth quarter, that caused turnovers,” he said.

Sophomore guard Japrix Weaver led Cedar in scoring with 13 points, while senior forward Carley Davis added 10.

“Carley was able to score down low and Japrix attacked the rim very well,” Nielsen added.

The Lady Reds made 13 of 17 free throw attempts during the game, all of them in the second half, the coach added.

Sidney McDonald led Kanab in scoring with 11 points.

Cedar improved its season record to 5-2 with the win, while Kanab, a 2A school in Region 18, dropped to 6-5 overall with the loss.

Next up for Cedar is the annual Steve Hodson Cancer Classic invitational tournament scheduled next week at Cedar City, with Cedar High and Canyon View hosting several games Dec. 28-30. Cedar is scheduled to play North Sanpete Thursday at 7 p.m., Tooele Friday at 5 p.m. and Uintah Saturday at 12:30 p.m., all on Cedar’s home court.

Cedar High’s next scheduled region game is at Canyon View Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

Other action Thursday

Thursday, Desert Hills High School lost its first two games at the Tarkanian Classic tournament in Las Vegas. The Lady Thunder started off with an afternoon game against Carondelet, an all-girls Catholic school in Concord, California. Carondelet jumped out to a 39-19 halftime lead and coasted to an eventual 68-38 victory. Later that evening, Desert Hills battled Castle View High School of Castle Rock, Colorado, with the Sabrecats pulling away at the end for a 50-40 win.

Friday, Desert Hills is scheduled to face 6A powerhouse Bingham High of South Jordan in a consolation-bracket game scheduled for 1:20 p.m. PST. Win or lose, the Lady Thunder will wrap up their tournament with a game Saturday morning, against either Villa Maria Academy of Pennsylvania or Buckeye Union High of Arizona.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews