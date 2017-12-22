Too much to drink? AAA offers free rides, towing during holiday

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As part of an effort to encourage people who drink to refrain from driving this Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Auto Club AAA is offering Utah motorists a safe way to get home by providing free rides and car towing.

The free “Tipsy Tow” service provides those who’ve had a few too many alcoholic beverages a ride home — within 10 miles from the person’s pickup point to their destination.

To prevent drunk driving, the service is offered statewide in Utah Dec. 24 between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday and then again Dec. 31. The ride is free for both AAA members as well as non-AAA members.

Drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders or restaurant managers can call 800-222-4357 (AAA-Help) to get a free ride home for the driver, their car and one other person, according to the AAA website. Just tell the AAA operator, “I need a Tipsy Tow.”

Provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location and the call desk will send a tow truck to the location and drive you, one additional passenger and your car home, one-way.

Tipsy Tow provides a free 10-mile tow and ride home. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance. The service will only drive motorists to their home, not another drinking establishment or destination.

“Be sure you have a plan to get home safely if you’re out celebrating this year,” Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA, said in a statement. “If that plan falls through, give AAA a call and we’ll get you home.”

Tipsy Tow was created by AAA to combat fatalities stemming from drinking and driving, according to its site, especially during the holiday season when statistics are higher for fatalities.

Lyft and Uber

While it does not appear that the two popular ride-sharing services – known as Lyft and Uber – are offering special rates in St. George during the holidays, each company does offer discounts for the first ride.

Request rides from local drivers by downloading the apps for Lyft or Uber for your smartphone. Fare estimates are available on both company’s websites.

