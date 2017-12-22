Human remains believed to be those of missing man recovered at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hikers located human remains Wednesday believed to be those of a man who went missing over the summer in Grand Canyon National Park.

Members of a private Colorado River trip were participating in a day hike up the Monument Creek drainage Wednesday when they discovered human remains, according to a statement issued Thursday by the National Park Service.

Rangers who responded to the area located evidence at the scene indicating the remains are likely those of 72-year-old Raafat “Ralph” Nasser-Eddin, of Los Angeles, California, officials said.

Nasser-Eddin had been reported missing June 13 and was last seen near Hermit Camp on the Hermit Trail on the morning of June 11, the Park Service said, adding:

A multi-day search effort in extreme heat of summer for Mr. Nasser-Eddin did not produce any clues to his whereabouts.

The human remains were located approximately 2.5 miles from Nasser-Eddin’s last known location near Hermit Camp in an off-trail area of the Tonto Platform, officials said.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner, who is also working to confirm the identify of the remains.

No further information was immediately available.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.