March 17, 1922 — Dec. 17, 2017

Our beloved mother, wife and grandmother, Doris Lorraine Winter Pettit, born March 17, 1922, to Thomas Walter Winter and Mabel Winfred Lamb Winter, left us peacefully Dec. 17, 2017, due to natural causes in St. George, Utah, where she resided the last few years.

She was born and raised in Salt Lake City, was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was married to Curtis Leslie Pettit Feb. 7, 1942. That marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple May 21, 1962.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Tommy and Clifford, husband, and son Kim. She is survived by her daughters Launie Johnson (Lee), Joan Crain (Lee), both of Salt Lake City, Diane Magnesen (Gary) of St. George, 19 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank the Meadows Assisted Living for their loving and compassionate care of both mom and dad.

Funeral services

Services will be held at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Drive, St. George, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.

Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 Dixie Drive, St. George.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

