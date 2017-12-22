Construction adds complications to already busy holiday season at Zion National Park

Composite photo | Landscape photo courtesy Zion National Park, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Holidays are always busy at Zion National Park. However, traveling in and around the park this upcoming holiday week may be especially challenging due to the road construction on state Route 9 in Springdale, just outside Zion’s main entrance.

One-way traffic, portable traffic lights and flaggers are being used to help vehicles negotiate the construction. Visitors should expect to be stopped up to 25 minutes. Due to the construction, many of the roadside parking spaces will no longer be accessible, and both in-town and in-park shuttle services will not be running.

Parking inside the park usually fills up by 10 a.m. on most days during busy weekends, so visitors are encouraged to arrive early or come later in the afternoon. Please be reminded that once all designated parking spaces along the scenic drive are full, it will close to vehicle traffic until spaces open.

With colder weather here, be advised that trails can be icy and slippery. Traction devices for shoes and warm weather clothing are recommended. The park often closes some of the most popular trails, including Emerald Pools and Riverside Walk, when there is a the threat of overhead falling ice. Remember to hydrate before and during your visit to the park, regardless of season.

The Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The Watchman Campground will be open on a first-come-first-served basis. The Nature Center and the Zion Human History Museum are closed for the winter season.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews