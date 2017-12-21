August 1992 — Dec. 6, 2017

Ryan Alexander Corey, 25, of St. George, Utah, returned to God, Dec. 6, 2017. He was born August 1992 in Henderson, Nevada, the son of Ron and Dee Corey.

Although a less than average life span, Ryan did not live an average life. He lived a hundred lifetimes in the 25 calendar years we had with him. Ryan would agree the best views come after the hardest climb.

As much as people knew hanging out with him would likely end up in a trip to the hospital or a hangover. He was the type of man people loved to be around, with his contagious smile and magnetic presence. Ryan’s friendship was one to be treasured. He was a small stone who made colossal waves.

Ryan was as wild as the outdoors he loved so much. Some of his favorite hobbies included camping, hiking and longboarding with friends. His dog Louie’s favorite activity was chasing Ryan and Kenzie while they rode dirt bikes. Music played a very important and influential part in his life, whether it was listening to classic rock while driving or playing in the garage band with his brother. Music went with every activity.

Ryan deeply loved his girlfriend, Kenzie. They were able to share a loving six-and-a-half years together. He was her protector and biggest comfort. The love they shared and memories they created exceeded most. We know Ryan will watch over her as she moves forward in life.

Ryan was a rare combination of someone who had a love for life and a firm understanding of what was important. He was a free spirit like his father and had a heart of gold like his mother. Family was everything to him. He showed his unconditional love for them always. Whether it be buying them gifts on Amazon Prime or laughing and talking on a simple phone call. Ryan was able to take one last Harley ride with his brother to visit their parents in Arizona last fall. The bond between them far surpasses death.

We are all given the gift of life but at some point, must give it back. Although Ryan’s time was too short and the void in our lives will be forever present, the memories we made and the times we had will resonate and inspire to capture life as he did. He realized that time is short for those who wait. “We only regret the ride we didn’t take.”

Memorial services

Memorial services will be held at Segmiller’s Historic Farm on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. for close friends and family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

