Payson man killed in I-15 collision

Written by Jeff Richards
December 21, 2017
Pontiac Grand Am at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15, Springville, Utah, Dec. 20, 2017 | Photo courtesy Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An 18-year-old Payson man was killed Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of the car he was driving and was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 15, police reported.

Pickup truck at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15, Springville, Utah, Dec. 20, 2017 | Photo courtesy Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

According to a written statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 1:17 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 261, close to the Springville exit.

The car, a red 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, “lost control, spinning across all lanes of travel,” the statement said, adding that the vehicle was then struck on its driver’s side door by a Dodge Ram pickup truck hauling a trailer.

The male driver of the Pontiac, identified as Gage J. Carter of Payson, died at the scene, the UHP statement said.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the car to lose control, the statement added. The weather and road conditions were reportedly clear and favorable at the time of the incident.

The right three lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed while officials investigated and cleared the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards

A native of Salt Lake City, Jeff Richards lived in Moab for 20 years before joining the St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab’s weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school’s yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have a young grandson. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply