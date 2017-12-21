Payson man killed in I-15 collision

Pontiac Grand Am at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15, Springville, Utah, Dec. 20, 2017 | Photo courtesy Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An 18-year-old Payson man was killed Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of the car he was driving and was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 15, police reported.

According to a written statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 1:17 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 261, close to the Springville exit.

The car, a red 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, “lost control, spinning across all lanes of travel,” the statement said, adding that the vehicle was then struck on its driver’s side door by a Dodge Ram pickup truck hauling a trailer.

The male driver of the Pontiac, identified as Gage J. Carter of Payson, died at the scene, the UHP statement said.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the car to lose control, the statement added. The weather and road conditions were reportedly clear and favorable at the time of the incident.

The right three lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed while officials investigated and cleared the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

