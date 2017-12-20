Winter storm warning issued for Southern Utah; plan on difficult travel conditions

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for portions of Southern Utah and surrounding areas. This comes on top of a hazardous weather outlook issued Tuesday for the next seven days.

A cold front is expected to bring snow to portions of the forecast area as early as Wednesday, causing difficult travel conditions on the first days of Christmas break for many families in Southern Utah. More precipitation is possible through the holiday weekend per the hazardous weather outlook; however, the winter storm warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Affected areas

Local areas expected to be impacted by this warning include west-central Utah, southwest Utah, central mountains and the southern mountains. Cities impacted include Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, Cove Fort, Koosharem, Fish Lake, Loa, Panguitch and Bryce Canyon

Winter storm warning

Heavy snow is expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations expected to be in the 4-8 inch range, with locally greater amounts.

Be prepared for road snow and significant reductions in visibility at times, including travel along Interstate 70 and Interstate 15, especially Fillmore to Cedar City. Significant travel impacts are expected. Strong southwest winds will build Thursday during the morning, switching to the north and remaining gusty into Thursday afternoon.

Prepare and take caution

Utah law requires vehicles to have either steel link or cable chains or snow tires when driving roads in winter conditions October through March. Utah Department of Transportation’s infographic with particulars follows below.

Now is a good time to stock vehicles with a number of items that can make the difference between death and survival in the event of getting stuck in the snow. See St. George News checklist, previously published, here: Stocking your vehicle for winter; what to do in case of emergency, checklist.

Read more: What to do if you’re stuck in snow, safety kit list

Download this printable PDF: Vehicle Preparation and Safety Precautions for Winter Weather – this is a project the whole family could participate in – make it a scavenger hunt with potentially lifesaving benefits.

Spotter information statement

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions to the National Weather Service according to standard operating procedures.

Resources

