Failure to heed stop sign results in 2-vehicle crash

Scene of a two-vehicle collision on 100 East, Washington, Utah, Dec. 19, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A driver ran a stop sign on a residential street in Washington Tuesday afternoon, causing a two-vehicle crash, police said.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m., said Washington City Police Department spokesman Ed Kantor, when an eastbound passenger car on 400 South entered the intersection and was struck by a pickup truck heading south on 100 East.

The passenger car, a gray Toyota Corolla, spun off the asphalt and into the dirt shoulder after the collision, its front end heavily damaged. The truck, a white Chevrolet hauling a trailer, came to a stop a short distance to the south with damage to the front passenger side and fluids leaking onto the road. Both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene.

No serious injuries were reported, Kantor said, but the adult male driver of the pickup was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation.

The adult male driver of the Corolla, who remained on scene, received a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign, Kantor said, adding there was no suspected impairment for either driver.

Washington City Fire Department firefighters assisted with the cleanup of the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews