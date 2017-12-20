Enjoy a festive Christmas fun run at the ‘Run Run Reindeer’ 5K

Racers participate in a previous Run Run Reindeer event in Ivins, Utah, Dec. 6, 2014 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Running Center, St. George News

IVINS — The St. George Running Center and Canyon Media are excited to present the “Run Run Reindeer” 5K, a family-friendly holiday fun run scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.

Runners and walkers are invited to don their best Christmas outfit or ugly sweater and enjoy a little pre-Christmas race and participate in the spirit of giving.

“It’s just a fun, festive Christmas get-together,” said Steve Hooper, owner of the St. George Running Center.

The race, which is held at the Ivins City Park, is growing in popularity and has become known as a fun community event for the festive Christmas atmosphere, Hooper said.

Each participant will receive a 4-inch finisher’s medal, a Run Run Reindeer T-shirt and finish line refreshments. The first 500 racers to register will also receive a pair of reindeer horns.

After the race, participants are invited to stick around for prizes, giveaways, hot chocolate, donuts, muffins and more holiday cheer.

Four runners with the most festive outfits will receive $25 gift cards towards anything at the St. George Running Center. The winner of The Most Ugly Sweater Award will receive a $50 gift card.

Other prizes from Emerald City Smoothies, Larry H. Miller Megaplex, Sweet Tooth Fairy, St. George Car Wash, Yogurtland and Perks will be given away as well.

Participants are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Toys for Tots charity program. Online registrants also have the option to donate money to Toys for Tots, Hooper said.

Registration is $35 for the first runner and $20 for each additional family member.

Runners can register online until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Racers can also register Friday during packet pickup at the St. George Running Center, 2736 E. Red Cliffs Drive in St. George from 2-8 p.m.

Event details

What: Run Run Reindeer 5K.

When: Saturday, Dec. 23, 9 a.m. | Packet pickup: Friday, Dec. 22, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Ivins City Park, 100 N. Main St., Ivins | Packet pickup: St. George Running Center, 2736 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Cost: First runner, $35; each additional family member, $20.

Register: Online until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. In person at packet pickup Friday, Dec. 22, 2-8 p.m.

Run Run Reindeer: Website | Facebook.

