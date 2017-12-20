Oct. 13, 1935 — Dec. 16, 2017

Barbara Sullivan Wells, 82, passed away on Dec. 16, 2017.

Born in Salt Lake City to James and Belva Sullivan on Oct. 13, 1935, she married Sid Wells in 1960, and together they had four children. After retiring, they moved to Mesquite, Nevada.

Barb was a wonderful teacher to fifth and sixth graders for 35 years. She loved to travel. She especially loved to escape with Sid to their property in Duchesne. An avid sports fan and longtime member of the Crimson Club, Barb rarely missed a Utes game. She and Sid enjoyed watching their favorite sports teams play.

Barb loved people. She loved to be in the company of her family and friends. Her calendar was sure to include playing bridge with her card group, lunch with a friend or heading for Utah to visit family. She loved the outdoors. Sunsets, beautiful scenery and the changing of Utah seasons always put a smile on her face.

Barbara was a strong, selfless woman with a heart of gold. Her cup was always half-full. She knew how to create her own happiness and take the positive with her wherever she went.

Adored by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, she is survived by her husband; four children: Mike, Dan, John and Lori; sister-in-law Jean; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Sharon and grandson Marshall.

She leaves behind a great legacy filled with countless memories we will cherish forever. We love and miss you dearly. May you fly free with our angels and always live on in our hearts.

Funeral services

Barb requested no funeral services be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

