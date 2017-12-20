Austin Victor Iverson

Jan. 14, 1924 — Dec. 18, 2017

Austin Victor (Pete) Iverson, 93, passed away Dec. 18, 2017, in St. George, Utah. He was born Jan. 14, 1924, in St. George to Victor E. and Erma Reber Iverson.

He married Lorna Hall on Nov. 18, 1943, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary last month. They were sealed in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dec. 11, 1946, by Austin’s grandfather Ernest Reber.

He grew up and lived his entire life in Washington, Utah, and always talked about the blessings of growing up there with wonderful family and special friends. He also spent some time in New Harmony and Santa Clara.

He graduated from Dixie High School in St. George. Shortly after graduating from high school, he and two friends went to the shipyards in Oakland, California, to learn the welding trade. After receiving his welding certificate at the shipyards in Oakland, he returned to Washington and enlisted in the Navy. The day after he and Lorna were married, he left for active duty and spent the next two years in Honolulu, Hawaii.

After the war was over, he attended Dixie College where he received an associate degree. At the time, Lorna was working for Herman Larkin in the office at Larkin Plumbing and Heating. Herman needed a welder and hired Austin and that started his career in the sheet metal trade. He also worked with Ralph Mitchell and later worked for Lee Hirschi at Ace Plumbing. At Ace Plumbing he worked with Grey Larkin, who later purchased the business. He worked for Grey and Dale Larkin from 1966 until his retirement.

Austin was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in many callings. He served in the Washington Ward Bishopric, High Priest group leadership and as a superintendent of the Sunday School. Two of his favorite callings were Sunday school teacher and Stake Orchard Specialist.

Austin and Lorna were inseparable and enjoyed being together in all that they did. Some of his hobbies included hunting, fishing, growing vegetables, rock hunting and lapidary. There are quite a few people who were recipients of a cut and polished geode, petrified wood or a beautiful piece of handmade jewelry. He loved to share homegrown fruits and vegetables with many.

He is survived by his wife, Lorna, of Washington; daughters, Shana (Kelly) Paxman and Vicki Adams of Washington; grandchildren, Randy Clare Paxman, Patricia Fife and Jeff Adams; five great-grandchildren, Gabe Lefkovitz, Laikyn Paxman, Landry Paxman, Berlyn Sofi Fife and Cruz Fife. He is also survived by his sister, Maxine Tanner; and sister-in-law, Sherrie Iverson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor E. and Erma Reber Iverson; brother Mervyn Iverson; and brother-in-law, Clare Tanner.

The family would like to thank all of the caretakers at Red Cliffs Care Center for all the love, kindness and help they have shown to both Austin and Lorna. The family would also like to thank Zion’s Way Home Health and Hospice for their compassion, care and kindness to Austin and his family.

Austin lived a life of service to others and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Washington Main Street LDS Chapel, 82 N. Main Street, Washington, Utah.

A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

There will be a visitation Saturday prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.