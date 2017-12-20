Herbert among 11 governors in tripartisan plea to save DACA

In this September 2017 file photo, supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, chant slogans and hold signs while joining a Labor Day rally in downtown Los Angeles, Sept. 4, 2017 | Associated Press photo by Richard Vogel, St. George News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eleven governors, including Utah’s Gary Herbert, are urging Congress to save an imperiled program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

Herbert joins fellow Republican, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and eight others in writing congressional leaders Wednesday that their cities and towns are seeing more than 100 young people lose protective status every day while the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is in limbo.

Other governors signing the letter were Democrats from Minnesota, Montana, Pennsylvania and North Carolina; Republicans from Nevada, Massachusetts and Vermont; and Alaska’s independent governor.

In Utah, Herbert is not alone. In September, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch joined Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and James Lankford of Oklahoma in introducing the “Solution for Undocumented Children through Careers, Employment, Education, and Defending Our Nation (SUCCEED) Act,” which was designed to provide a track for these undocumented persons to qualify for conditional permanent resident, or CPR, status.

Read more: Hatch supports new GOP ‘Dreamer’ bill offering path to citizenship

President Donald Trump phased out the DACA program earlier this year, leaving Congress to negotiate a permanent replacement.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people brought to the U.S. illegally as children or who came with families who overstayed visas. Hundreds of thousands are now college-age.

“These are young people who are stuck in limbo,” Hatch said during a press conference in September. “It’s not fair to them. Many of them have proven themselves as decent, honorable people who would make great citizens in this country.”

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

St. George News reporter MORI KESSLER contributed to portions of the report pertaining to Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press as AP portions. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.