Fire destroys shed, briefly threatens businesses

ST. GEORGE — A fire briefly raged out of control Tuesday as a shed behind a mattress store caught fire, destroying the shed but causing minimal damage to the building.

“At about 11:49 this morning we had a 911 call come in with a report of a structure fire behind Best Mattress,” St. George Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said, referring to the business at 2376 Red Cliffs Drive. “A couple of city employees were driving by and happened to see the fire, were the first to call it in.”

Hooper said when they arrived on scene they found a small shed, about 10 feet by 10 feet, ablaze.

“We were able to extinguish it in about 5 or 7 minutes,” Hooper said.

The cause is being investigated, however Hooper said witnesses reported seeing juveniles in the area at the time, and there were cameras in the area.

The shed and its contents were destroyed, but Hooper said the building was not damaged because of its block-wall construction. An outdoor light on the building was damaged, however. Hooper placed the damage estimate at $10,000.

The chief said the investigation into the late morning blaze is continuing.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman