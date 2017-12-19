Fire destroys shed, briefly threatens businesses

Written by Ric Wayman
December 19, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A fire briefly raged out of control Tuesday as a shed behind a mattress store caught fire, destroying the shed but causing minimal damage to the building.

A Tuesday morning fire destroyed a shed and caused $10,000 damage to a St. George business. St. George, Utah, Dec. 19, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

“At about 11:49 this morning we had a 911 call come in with a report of a structure fire behind Best Mattress,” St. George Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said, referring to the business at 2376 Red Cliffs Drive. “A couple of city employees were driving by and happened to see the fire, were the first to call it in.”

Hooper said when they arrived on scene they found a small shed, about 10 feet by 10 feet, ablaze.

“We were able to extinguish it in about 5 or 7 minutes,” Hooper said.

The cause is being investigated, however Hooper said witnesses reported seeing juveniles in the area at the time, and there were cameras in the area.

The shed and its contents were destroyed, but Hooper said the building was not damaged because of its block-wall construction. An outdoor light on the building was damaged, however. Hooper placed the damage estimate at $10,000.

The chief said the investigation into the late morning blaze is continuing.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman

A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his neurotic cat.

QUOTE: “I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words.” — Ric Wayman

Posted in NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply