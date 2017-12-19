Nov. 9, 1959 — Dec. 15, 2017

Eugene Scott Wallace passed away Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in St. George. He was born Nov. 9, 1959, in Ogden to Gerald Eugene Wallace and Alta Kendall Taylor. Scott married Linda on July 7, 2007, in St. George, Utah.

Scott was raised in Clinton, Utah, and attended Snow Jr. College and Southern Utah State University. He lived most of his life in Ogden and St. George.

Scott was known as the “Steel Man.” He was the manager of Interstate Steel for 22 years and then partnered with Fred Timmons of the Steel Yard three years ago. He was an expert when it came to steel, finances, sales, and was especially good at customer relations.

Scott liked to shoot his guns, golf, watching movies, especially “Games of Thrones,” but most of all he liked making people laugh.

Scott’s main interests were spending time with his family, his brothers and sisters, his kids and his grandkids. He loved being the driver when he went to Mesa or Idaho.

Scott liked plain and peanut M&M’s and all chocolates. He loved to relax on the weekends and taking his noon naps. Most of all he loved teasing everyone he could. Scott did not like the cold or snow.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wallace of St. George; daughter Cindy (Travis) Higens of Kimberly, Idaho; son William Gerald (Heidi) Praegitzer of Oakley, Idaho; 11 grandchildren; brother Rick (JoAnn) Wallace of Mesa, Arizona; sisters Linda (Vance Murphy) Wallace of Clinton and Lisa (Doug) Dilley of Pleasant View. He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to give a special thank you to SGPD, St. George Fire Department and ambulance services for their caring and thoughtful service of Scott.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George.

There will be a viewing Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m., both held at the mortuary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

