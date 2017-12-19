‘A Holiday in Kayenta’ offers two opportunities to bring the holidays to life

"A Holiday in Kayenta" features two different events – "The Enchanted World of Dolls" walk-through experience in the Plaza in the Kayenta Art Village, as well as "A Diamond Holiday" in the Lorraine Boccardo Theatre, both of which will take place Thursday through Saturday. | Photo courtesy of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is pleased to present “A Holiday in Kayenta,” featuring two different events to spark – or continue to fuel – the holiday spirit.

“The Enchanted World of Dolls” walk-through experience in the Plaza in the Kayenta Art Village, as well as “A Diamond Holiday” in the Lorraine Boccardo Theatre, will take place Thursday through Saturday.

According to the Center for the Arts at Kayenta website, the village trees will glisten with lights during A Holiday in Kayenta, as vendors offer warm drinks and sweet treats like cinnamon nuts and candies. Springdale band Many Miles will perform a selection of holiday tunes.

The “Enchanted World of Dolls” will showcase an array of dolls that come to life and represent various countries from around the world.

“The audience journeys past a series of store front windows and stages, viewing the exceptional talents of young actors who represent countries throughout the world, moving as though they were mechanical dolls,” Alexei Syssoyeva, director of Enchanted Dolls, said on the website. “A magical interactive experience for young and old.”

The Enchanted World of Dolls promenade will open each night at 5:30 p.m. Tours are continuous. Last tour will commence at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 12:30-1:30 p.m. matinee tour on Saturday. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here. Xetava and the Art Village shops will be open later than usual during these holiday events.

The other event of A Holiday in Kayenta – “A Diamond Holiday,” which includes admission to Enchanted Dolls – will captivate the audience in the spirit of the season. This spectacular holiday show, filled with beautiful dance and music is a wonderful way to bring the worldwide spirit of understanding, unity and joy to every heart.

The Diamond Dancers bring holiday cheer and this beloved holiday tradition to the Lorraine Boccardo Theatre with favorite holiday songs, high-energy production numbers and beautiful lyrical tributes to the spirit and energy of the season. Magical toys come to life and highlights from the Nutcracker give a heart-warming experience to one and all. An angelic climax that reveals the spirit of the Nativity will thrill both young and old. A perfect holiday event for the entire family.

A Diamond Holiday plays each night in the Lorraine Boccardo Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $15-35 and can be purchased here.

Event details

What: “A Holiday in Kayenta.”

When: “The Enchanted World of Dolls runs Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 21-23, 5:30 p.m., with a matinee Saturday, Dec. 23, 12:30-1:30 p.m. “A Diamond Holiday” plays each night at 7 p.m.

Where: “The Enchanted World of Dolls” is in the Plaza in the Kayenta Art Village. “A Diamond Holiday” is in the Lorraine Boccardo Theatre.

Admission: Tickets for “The Enchanted World of Dolls” are $5 and can be purchased here. Tickets for “A Diamond Holiday” range from $15-35, which includes admission to “The Enchanted World of Dolls” and can be purchased here.

For more information, visit the Center for the Arts at Kayenta website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.