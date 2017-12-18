Mesquite police arrest Utah woman for suspected drug trafficking

Mesquite Police Department vehicle, Mesquite, Nevada, Aug. 9, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A traffic stop in Mesquite, Nevada, Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Utah woman suspected of trafficking in crystal meth.

Tara Evans, 43, of Annabella, was driving through town when a Mesquite Police officer “observed (the) vehicle commit multiple traffic violations while traveling on Sandhill Boulevard,” according to a news release issued Monday by the Mesquite Police Department.

While speaking to Evans during the resulting traffic stop, the officer noticed potential evidence of illegal drug activity inside the car.

A subsequent search of the driver and the car produced a substance alleged by police to be crystal meth, along with suspected drug paraphernalia. Items suspected to be stolen property were also found in the car.

The amount of crystal meth found as a result of the traffic stop was nearly 5 ounces, according to the news release.

“The Mesquite patrol officer’s proactive work lead to a large amount of dangerous crystal meth being taken off of our streets before it was able to reach its destination and be distributed,” the news release states.

Evans was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas and charged with a felony count of trafficking in a controlled substance, as well as three misdemeanor counts related to resisting a police officer, disregarding a red light and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

